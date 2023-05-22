Animal Services Releases April Data

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – For the sixth month in a row, Santa Barbara County Animal

Services has seen a drastic increase in lost pets coming into their three facilities, as

highlighted in their recently published April reports.



SBCAS Shelter Operations report a 90.2% live release rate, underscoring their commitment

to finding loving homes for stray pets. With an increase in lost pets entering their care, they

are determined to enhance reunification efforts. Upcoming events, including adoption drives

and volunteer meetings, highlight the County’s commitment to community involvement. In

June, they hope to host free microchip clinics throughout Santa Barbara County ahead of

4th of July.



In April 2023, SBCAS facilitated the adoption of 156 pets, an increase from the previous

year. However, transfers to partner organizations were lower. In April, SBCAS placed 127

dogs and 141 cats and kittens in foster care, providing medical support and temporary

homes. Foster homes have been critical in meeting the growing demand for care. In their

most recent operational report, Director Sarah Aguilar shares the growing need for support

and care for newborn animals in the community and the increased demand for assistance

with expectant cat and dog mothers. You can read the Director’s Summary here.



To meet the needs of the growing number of animals, they have expanded their animal care

team and are actively recruiting for key positions. They are finalizing a proposal to transfer

licensing services to a third party, aiming to improve the customer experience and increase

efficiency without raising costs.



About Santa Barbara County Animal Services: SBCAS is the leading animal welfare

organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 5,000 pets in their shelters annually.

SBCAS is committed to the health, safety, and welfare of animals and people through

proactive intervention, effective enforcement, collaboration, education, and the

compassionate care and rehoming of sheltered animals.



For more information about SBCAS events visit their website at www.sbcanimalservices.org

or on social media.