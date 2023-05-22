Animal Services Releases April Data
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – For the sixth month in a row, Santa Barbara County Animal
Services has seen a drastic increase in lost pets coming into their three facilities, as
highlighted in their recently published April reports.
SBCAS Shelter Operations report a 90.2% live release rate, underscoring their commitment
to finding loving homes for stray pets. With an increase in lost pets entering their care, they
are determined to enhance reunification efforts. Upcoming events, including adoption drives
and volunteer meetings, highlight the County’s commitment to community involvement. In
June, they hope to host free microchip clinics throughout Santa Barbara County ahead of
4th of July.
In April 2023, SBCAS facilitated the adoption of 156 pets, an increase from the previous
year. However, transfers to partner organizations were lower. In April, SBCAS placed 127
dogs and 141 cats and kittens in foster care, providing medical support and temporary
homes. Foster homes have been critical in meeting the growing demand for care. In their
most recent operational report, Director Sarah Aguilar shares the growing need for support
and care for newborn animals in the community and the increased demand for assistance
with expectant cat and dog mothers. You can read the Director’s Summary here.
To meet the needs of the growing number of animals, they have expanded their animal care
team and are actively recruiting for key positions. They are finalizing a proposal to transfer
licensing services to a third party, aiming to improve the customer experience and increase
efficiency without raising costs.
About Santa Barbara County Animal Services: SBCAS is the leading animal welfare
organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 5,000 pets in their shelters annually.
SBCAS is committed to the health, safety, and welfare of animals and people through
proactive intervention, effective enforcement, collaboration, education, and the
compassionate care and rehoming of sheltered animals.
For more information about SBCAS events visit their website at www.sbcanimalservices.org
or on social media.