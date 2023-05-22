The Axxess Card Acquired by Local Marketing Technology Company Twism

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

New name, same great deals — and more. Santa Barbara-based marketing technology company Twism has acquired Axxess, the popular local savings program. The sale, completed last month, signals the start of the new relationship with local merchants and customers.

“We are delighted to continue — and to enhance — the valuable impact of Axxess on our local

community,” said Megan Hilton, Twism’s director of operations. She joins Twism after serving

in the same role at Axxess.



For participating customers, the switch to Twism brings an enhanced shopping experience with

seamless savings and rewards. No more keeping track of coupons and punch cards: Signing up via the free, secure Twism app grants access to a network of merchants — including those in the former Axxess card program — ready to reward local shoppers. The app keeps tabs on all savings and rewards for the shopper in a SuperWallet, and activating those benefits is as easy as swiping a credit or debit card. All legacy Axxess coupons are now on Twism, so existing Axxess members can continue to enjoy the shopping perks that were part of the Axxess program.



For businesses, rewarding loyalty and maintaining a satisfied customer base just became much

easier. The Twism program simplifies all the stamps, points and coupons into a single digital

coin that is branded to each merchant. These coins can be awarded by the merchant

automatically through the Twism app, eliminating confusion at the checkout counter, and

minimizing the effort and time needed to set up and maintain a loyalty program. In addition, the

versatility of the digital coins allows them to function as gift cards that can be traded between

participating customers.



Being part of the Twism network enables merchants to share information and to stay in touch

with current and potential customers, providing deals and special offers. The program is scalable and suitable for both online and brick-and-mortar businesses, or any combination of the two.



Merchants who were part of Axxess are automatically part of Twism. “Twism revolutionizes the way merchants reward and interact with their customers,” Hilton said. “We’re excited to bring this opportunity to Axxess users and to the community.” Founded by Karim Kaderali more than two decades ago, Axxess is well known for marketing local businesses, helping to generate customer loyalty, and delivering savings for Axxess members.



TWISM Fact Sheet

Prospering businesses and happy customers.



Benefits for Consumers

No more loyalty cards! One easy sign-up connects customers to every participating business worldwide.

Loyalty rewards are awarded instantly at credit card purchases.

The free Twism SuperWallet phone app contains all current deals and reward coins. Convenient. Easy. Paperless.

All legacy Axxess Card coupons are contained in the SuperWallet.

Reward balances are available anytime in the SuperWallet.

Digital reward coins can be sent to family and friends instantly with the tap of a button.

The Twism SuperWallet phone app is free to consumers.



Benefits for Businesses