Cottage Urgent Care Offers $35 Pre-Participation Physical Exams for Students Engaging in Sports and Summer Activities
SANTA BARBARA – Cottage Urgent Care is pleased to offer discounted pre-participation physical
examinations for students engaging in sports and summer activities. Students can benefit from
these examinations at a discounted rate of just $35 across all Cottage Urgent Care locations.
During the exam, a board-certified advanced practice provider, either a nurse practitioner or
physician assistant, will assess the student’s overall health, evaluate fitness levels and address any
recent health changes and concerns. In California, students who plan to engage in sports or
summer activities, such as camp, must undergo physical examination.
Pre-participation physical exams are offered at all 15 Cottage Urgent Care locations. These
locations are conveniently located along the coast in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Orcutt,
Buellton, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Ventura, Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo.
While appointments are highly encouraged, walk-ins are also welcome. Cottage Urgent Care
locations are open from 8 am to 8 pm, 365 days a year. To schedule an appointment or for more
information, visit cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.