Cottage Urgent Care Offers $35 Pre-Participation Physical Exams for Students Engaging in Sports and Summer Activities

More Like This

SANTA BARBARA – Cottage Urgent Care is pleased to offer discounted pre-participation physical examinations for students engaging in sports and summer activities. Students can benefit from these examinations at a discounted rate of just $35 across all Cottage Urgent Care locations. During the exam, a board-certified advanced practice provider, either a nurse practitioner or physician assistant, will assess the student’s overall health, evaluate fitness levels and address any recent health changes and concerns. In California, students who plan to engage in sports or summer activities, such as camp, must undergo physical examination. Pre-participation physical exams are offered at all 15 Cottage Urgent Care locations. These locations are conveniently located along the coast in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Orcutt, Buellton, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Ventura, Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. While appointments are highly encouraged, walk-ins are also welcome. Cottage Urgent Care locations are open from 8 am to 8 pm, 365 days a year. To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.