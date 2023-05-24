Hemmed in by the Highway

I look for ways that I, a very senior citizen, could more safely ride a bike from downtown around De la Vina Street to the waterfront by back streets. The only option I’ve found so far is to get to the highway overpass and walk my bike up under the tunnel, inhaling the toxic fumes. Is there any possibility of a route that is all side roads from the Westside?

To get an answer this I looked up the various Bicycle Clubs. So many young men with the kind of shorts I will never put my cellulite and tummy bulge in! But finding no way to pose this question to them I depend on all the eyes and ears and ideas of Independent readers.

I just want to bike, in my baggy sweatpants, from my Westside home to the fabulous waterfront area for the joy of being in the natural beauty of Santa Barbara by another fitness effort than walking.

Who, among the elders, doesn’t remember the thrill of being kids zooming along on our Schwinns?