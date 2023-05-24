Seismic Retrofit Project to Begin at Goleta Community Center

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 23, 2023 –The Goleta Community Center’s Seismic Retrofit Project is scheduled to begin next week on May 30, 2023. The construction work on the main building will improve the safety of the nearly 100-year-old building during an earthquake by strengthening the connections between the roof, walls, and floor. The project will also replace the roof which is past its useful life and provide a fresh coat of paint to the exterior. The work is funded by a Hazard Mitigation Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Administration supplemented by money from the City of Goleta’s General Fund.

The auditorium and dining room, the two largest rooms in the facility, have been closed to the public since February 2021 and will remain closed until seismic safety improvements are completed. The main building was closed in January 2023 to prepare the building for the retrofit project. Other uses on the campus, including Rainbow School, Head Start, the Senior Center, Resilience Personal Training, the Boys and Girls Club, pickleball courts and the athletic field, will remain open during construction.

The self-service sandbag station at the Community Center will be closed during construction but community members can go to sandbag locations at Fire Station 11 (6901 Frey Way and Storke Road) or Fire Station 14 (320 Los Carneros Road).

Additional Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility improvements to the restrooms, parking lot, exterior railings, and paths of travel are planned next for the Goleta Community Center. This work will follow the seismic retrofit project. The timeline for this additional construction is not yet known. While the seismic project requires full closure, the building will remain open for much of the ADA project with intermittent closure for specific construction activities. Other activities on the campus will also remain open.

For information on available uses at the Goleta Community Center campus, please contact (805) 967-1237. Progress updates on the construction will be posted at www.CityofGoleta.org/GCC.