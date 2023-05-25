Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Highway 101: Montecito project will start mid-June. We are holding a community meeting to review construction staging on June 1 at the Montecito Inn at 4:00 pm that is open to the media and public. Additional details, maps, and a project rendering are attached. Please feel free to email with any questions. The public is encouraged to sign up for Construction Updates via info@sbroads.com, at www.SBROADS.com, or by calling 805.845.5112.

Please note that the Montecito segment is one of 5 segments in the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project. The Carpinteria segment is built and being landscaped. The Padaro and Summerland segments are in construction. The Montecito segment is starting mid-June, and the Santa Barbara segment is in the permitting process. Additional information is online at www.SBROADS.com.

Montecito will add a new peak-period carpool lane in each direction from the Romero Creek Bridge north to Olive Mill Road along with new on- and off-ramps. There will also be northbound and southbound auxiliary lanes (lanes connecting on-ramps and off-ramps to improve merging) between San Ysidro and Olive Mill Roads. New bridges will be built over Romero, San Ysidro, and Oak Creeks. Construction is scheduled from mid-June 2023 through 2026. Funding in the Advanced Work area is provided by state and regional funds and Measure A. Funding for the remainder of the project is expected to be announced later in June.