Second Large-Scale Trail Restoration Volunteer Day Announced After Damaging Winter Storms

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 25, 2023

The City Parks and Recreation Department is looking to recruit up to 100 volunteers for another large-scale trail volunteer day, to repair damage caused by the winter storms.



The first event held in April, brought out more than 100 volunteers of all ages, to restore more than 4.5 miles of trail across Rattlesnake Canyon Trail, Old Pueblo Trail, and Hot Springs Trail.

“We haven’t seen that kind of turnout since our volunteer days after the 2018 Montecito mudslides,” said Steve Biddle, Parks Supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara’s open space parks and trails, who is coordinating the event. “It’s amazing to see so many people, especially so many first-time volunteers, come together to restore our trails for the community.”

The second trail volunteer day is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is being held in partnership with Santa Barbara City Parks and Recreation, Santa Barbara County Parks, the US Forest Service, Montecito Trails Foundation, Los Padres Forest Association, and SAGE Trail Alliance. Volunteers will gather at Cold Spring School for a safety orientation and instruction before tackling work onCold Spring Trail, Ridge Trail, and Buena Vista Trail. The event will wrap up with a group lunch for volunteers from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No special experience is required to volunteer. Tools and instructions will be provided, and tasks will be assigned based on experience. Work will include repairing and regrading trails and clearing overgrown brush and branches to ensure trails are safe and accessible for all users.

With limited funding for trail work, volunteers and local trail groups play a critical role in restoring trails after damaging weather events. Volunteering is also an excellent way for members of the public to learn more about what it takes to maintain a trail and how to help keep them in good condition.

RSVPs are required to attend the volunteer event. To sign up, contact Steve Biddle at SBiddle@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or (805) 564-5439.

Local companies interested in donating snacks, drinks, giveaways, or raffle prizes for volunteers are invited to contact Steve Biddle to coordinate.

Learn more about this event at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/TrailWork.

Contact: Eryn Blazey, Marketing Coordinator

Phone: (805) 564-5589

Email: EBlazey@SantaBarbaraCA.gov