Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Hosts Memorial Day Ceremony

Santa Barbara, CA, May 26, 2023 – This Memorial Day, join the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) at the Santa Barbara Cemetery as we remember those who gave the greatest sacrifice for our country. This free event will be Monday, May 29, 2023 at 11:00 am sharp at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive., Santa Barbara, CA 93108.

The outdoor ceremony will include presentations and performances by the UCSB ROTC Color Guard; Gold Coast Pipe & Drum Band; David Gonzales and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, The Prime Time Band, and a flyover by The Condor Squadron.

Guest speakers will include: Colonel Robert Long, Commander of Space Launch Delta 30 and Western Launch and Test Range, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and LT Christia Sandstedt, CGC, USCGC Blackfin.

“We are humbled as we remember all of those who served our Country and died protecting it,” says VFW Lifetime Member and PCVF co-founder Lt. John Blankenship (USN, former). “We hope to see fellow Veterans and the rest of our community at this hour-long free event.”

About Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is committed to honoring the men and women who have served in uniform at any time. PCVF does this by supporting veterans and active duty members, and related partner organizations, in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as well as preserving military history and legacy. The Foundation works to uphold Pierre Claeyssens’s vision that those who have served are “Never Forgotten.” PCVF is funded entirely by private donations. For more information, visit pcvf.org or call (805) 259-4394.