17 Cited During Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation in Goleta

Goleta, Calif., May 24, 2023 – The Goleta Police Department Traffic Unit issued 16 traffic citations for a variety of violations made by drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians during a safety operation on May 23, 2023. In addition, 1 subject was issued a citation for narcotics and 14 subjects were issued warnings and two vehicles were towed.

The citations were for various vehicle code violations where bicyclists or pedestrians made unsafe choices and the drivers were issued citations for infractions that were unsafe to bicycles or pedestrians. Several minors on bicycles and e-bikes were contacted and reminded that riders under 18 yrs of age are required to wear a bicycle helmet.

One of the vehicles towed was driven by a subject who had a history of being cited several times for driving on a suspended driver’s license. On this date, he was cited for driving on a suspended license. The vehicle was released to a licensed driver and then 30 minutes later he was seen driving again. This time he was given a second citation for driving on a suspended license and his vehicle was impounded for at least 30 days.

On the second vehicle towed, a search was conducted and narcotics were found. The passenger was issued a citation for possession of a controlled substance. This vehicle had not been registered in almost a year.

The operation took place within the City of Goleta limits during a four-hour operation period. A total of 31 persons were contacted.

“Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility, especially when we are sharing roadways.” Sergeant Noel Rivas of the Goleta Police Department said. “Our main goal is that everyone gets home to their friends and families.”

Police services for the City of Goleta are provided by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.