Santa Barbara Junior High School Celebrates 90th Graduating Class with New Mural

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Junior High School unveiled a new mural to commemorate its 90th graduating class. SBJH opened its doors in 1932 as the first junior high school in the City of Santa Barbara. The following year, artisans from the Works Progress Administration added the Marjorie Luke Theater.

To keep in the theme of the school’s mascot, the Condors, the mural highlights what makes students soar. The artwork features feathers created by students and staff that include decorations on the front and a statement about what makes them soar on the back.

School leaders unveiled the new mural during an event on Thursday, May 25.

The entire project was spearheaded by SBJH English teacher and Emergent Multilingual Learner lead PJ Carmean. Ms. Carmean applied for and was awarded a $3,000 grant from the Santa Barbara Education Foundation to fund the project.

In collaboration with SBJH art teacher Darren Iacono and SBJH woodshop teacher Michael Nott, 650+ feathers were applied to wooden backing and affixed to SBJH’s new Multipurpose Building.

In her remarks at the unveiling, Ms. Carmean said, “This mural reminds us that when we combine our diversity and differences, it creates something beautiful,”

Mr Iacono’s and Mr Nott’s students also helped with the project. In true community fashion, four former SBJH (and current SBHS) students spent many hours after school assisting Mr. Iacono and Mr. Nott with the final product.

“What I love most about this project is that it was both community-inspired and community-created; it brought the entire school together,” said SBJH Principal Dan Dupont.

SBJH is truly proud of the community effort it took to bring this project to fruition. We’re excited that generations of future Condors will be able to benefit from this collaborative project.

“I want to thank everyone who contributed to this project that celebrates the vibrant Condor Community. SBJH educators have inspired nine decades of scientists, engineers, writers, artists, athletes, and more. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the school in the next 90 years,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent.

Santa Barbara Junior High School’s 90th graduation is on June 8th.