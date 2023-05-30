Seacliff Off-Ramp Closure on Northbound U.S. 101 in Ventura County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VENTURA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans

daytime Seacliff off-ramp closure on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Ventura County

from Tuesday to Friday, May 30-June 2. Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect

delays.



Tuesday to Friday, May 30-June 2

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Northbound U.S. 101 Seacliff Off-Ramp



REMINDER: Northbound U.S. 101 from Faria Beach to Mussel Shoals features two

bypass lanes, including one that crosses median. Reduced speed limit is 55 miles per

hour in work zone.



Check http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for real-time traffic information. U.S. 101 Pavement

Rehabilitation Project information is available at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-

me/district-7/district-7-projects/d7-101-pavement-rehabilitation.



All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. Residents

and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust

associated with construction activities.



Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert® and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”