State Route 154 Safety Committee Scheduled to Meet in Solvang on June 14

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, Calif. – The State Route 154 Safety Committee will convene at 5:30 p.m. on June 14 at the Solvang Memor ial Veterans’ Building to discuss the latest traffic safety and improvement efforts with a specific focus on the Los Olivos community. Representatives from Caltrans, California Highway Patrol, County of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County Association of Go vernments (SBCAG) , Senator Monique Limón , Assemblymember Gregg Hart , and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will be present at the meeting to provide updates, answer questions, and address concerns.

State Route 154 is a California state highway that runs between U.S. 101 in Santa Barbara through the San Marcos Pass, Los Padres National Forest, Santa Ynez Valley, and Los Olivos, and State Route 246.

SBCAG Board of Directors formed the c ommittee in 2019 to convene public agencies to addres s safety – related concerns among committee members and the public.

“Highway 154 sees tens of thousands of commuter and tourist vehicles daily, and the safety of our highways and the impact on local communities is very important,” said the Chair of the State Route 154 Safety Committee Joan Hartmann, SBCAG director. “The public is invited to meet with several transportation and safety officials on June 14 to share concerns and learn about updates and safety improvements on the state highway.”