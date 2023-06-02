Meet Goleta’s Mayor and 3rd District Supervisor at June 11 Goleta Farmers Market

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, June 1, 2023 – Come meet and say, “Hello” to the City of Goleta’s Mayor, Paula Perotte and Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann at the Goleta Farmers Market on Sunday, June 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Farmers Market is hosted every Sunday at the Camino Real Marketplace (7004 Marketplace Drive). Look for Mayor Perotte and Supervisor Hartmann at a table in front of the Sheriff’s Substation next to the movie theater.

“I always look forward to tabling at the Goleta Farmers Market,” said Supervisor Hartmann. “So many residents and families are already there for Sunday errands. Goleta’s farmers market is one of the best attended on the Central Coast! I look forward to hearing from you!”

“This has become an annual tradition for Supervisor Hartmann and me,” said Mayor Perotte. “There’s no better way to spend a Sunday than connecting with our community at such an accessible and well-attended spot that values Goleta’s deep agricultural history.”

They are looking forward to meeting you, hearing your ideas, sharing about upcoming projects, and answering any questions or concerns you may have on local issues. Or you can also just stop by to say, “Hello!”

Hope to see you on June 11th at the Goleta Farmers Market.

Attached: 3rd District Supervisor Hartmann and Mayor Perotte at the Farmers Market in May 2022