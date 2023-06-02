Press Conference Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council
The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council (SBCFSC) is excited to announce the
inauguration of the 10th Firewise-certified neighborhood in Santa Barbara County, marking a
significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance community safety. To commemorate this
achievement, the SBCFSC has organized a press conference to shed light on the invaluable
significance of the Firewise program and its profound impact on local communities. Joining the
event will be esteemed individuals such as Third-District County Supervisor and SBCFSC
board member Joan Hartmann, along with Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig,
both of whom will lend their expertise and insights to discuss the multitude of benefits
associated with residing in a Firewise neighborhood. This press conference will be on June
9th, 2023, at 9 am at Rancho Embarcadero, one of the ten Firewise communities in Santa
Barbara.
The Firewise USA® recognition program is administered by the National Fire Protection
Association (NFPA) and provides a collaborative framework to help neighbors in a geographic
area get organized, find direction, and take action to increase the ignition resistance of their
homes and community and to reduce wildfire risks at the local level. The program instills a
culture of preparedness and resilience by engaging homeowners and promoting proactive
measures, ensuring that communities are better equipped to face the challenges posed by
wildfires. Alongside its dedicated partners and supporters, the SBCFSC remains committed to
expanding the reach of the Firewise program, empowering more neighborhoods to become
proactive in mitigating wildfire risks and creating safer environments for all residents.
Press contact information:
Kian Brouwer, kbrouwer@SBFireSafeCouncil.org