Press Conference Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council

The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council (SBCFSC) is excited to announce the

inauguration of the 10th Firewise-certified neighborhood in Santa Barbara County, marking a

significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance community safety. To commemorate this

achievement, the SBCFSC has organized a press conference to shed light on the invaluable

significance of the Firewise program and its profound impact on local communities. Joining the

event will be esteemed individuals such as Third-District County Supervisor and SBCFSC

board member Joan Hartmann, along with Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig,

both of whom will lend their expertise and insights to discuss the multitude of benefits

associated with residing in a Firewise neighborhood. This press conference will be on June

9th, 2023, at 9 am at Rancho Embarcadero, one of the ten Firewise communities in Santa

Barbara.

The Firewise USA® recognition program is administered by the National Fire Protection

Association (NFPA) and provides a collaborative framework to help neighbors in a geographic

area get organized, find direction, and take action to increase the ignition resistance of their

homes and community and to reduce wildfire risks at the local level. The program instills a

culture of preparedness and resilience by engaging homeowners and promoting proactive

measures, ensuring that communities are better equipped to face the challenges posed by

wildfires. Alongside its dedicated partners and supporters, the SBCFSC remains committed to

expanding the reach of the Firewise program, empowering more neighborhoods to become

proactive in mitigating wildfire risks and creating safer environments for all residents.

Press contact information:

Kian Brouwer, kbrouwer@SBFireSafeCouncil.org