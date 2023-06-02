Student Mathletes Go Head-to-Head in 38th Annual Math Super Bowl Competition 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Pencils flurried and minds whizzed as students took part in the 38th annual Math Superbowl competition on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. More than 350 4th-6th grade students from 32 public and private schools throughout southern Santa Barbara County competed.

Participants were teams of 4th, 5th, and 6th graders representing the brightest young mathematicians. Goleta Union School District’s Mountain View School took first place, Peabody Charter School second place, and Montecito Union School third place in the combined overall school category. Top awards were also earned on an individual basis, and by grade level. (See the complete list of winners HERE.)

The competition is sponsored by Cold Spring School, Montecito Union School, Peabody Charter School, and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Students were put to the test this year by three pencil and paper assessments: two taken individually and one as a team with their classmates. Questions involved a variety of concepts and rich problem-solving tasks.

The competition ended with a thrilling, hands-on engineering challenge in which each team attempted to build the highest structure with just paper, popsicle sticks, and tape.

Jeff Linder, Math Specialist at Montecito Union School and Math Superbowl organizer said: “It was great to see the excitement from all the students and families. I love to see the energy and enthusiasm for math! This is the first time we’ve been able to host the competition inside since COVID. The huge open space of the Exhibit Hall worked really well for the event.”

Ellen Barger, Associate Superintendent, Curriculum & Instruction for the Santa Barbara County Education Office, was on hand to announce winners and congratulate the students. “The energy and excitement for mathematics filled the entire hall. We are so fortunate to have such dedicated teachers, coaches, and administrators who foster students’ love of mathematics and problem-solving.”

Congratulations to all of the participants!

See the complete list of winners HERE.

Media Contact:

Camie Barnwell, SBCEO Director, Communications

cbarnwell@sbceo.org

(805) 696-0064

(805) 964-4711 x 5282

Mountain View School, 1st place overall. | Credit: Courtesy