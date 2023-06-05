FIRST 5 SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SEEKS TO FILL ONE ALTERNATE COMMUNITY MEMBER COMMISSIONER SEAT
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — First 5 Santa Barbara County, Children, and Families
Commission is now accepting applications from county residents interested in serving as an
Alternate Community Member. The First 5 Santa Barbara County, Children and Families
Commission was established in 1999 after California voters passed Proposition 10, a state
constitutional amendment. Proposition 10 imposed a sales tax on tobacco products and
directed that those revenues be used to support early childhood development focusing on
children from prenatal through age five. The Commission is made up of 9 regular members
and 4 alternate members, all appointed by the County Board of Supervisors.
If you are interested in being considered for an appointment to the First 5 Santa Barbara
County, Children, and Families Commission, please complete a Board Commission and
Committee Application available at: Santa Barbara County: Board Application (granicus.com)
Requests for a copy of the Commission roster, applications, or additional information,
should be directed to:
Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
105 East Anapamu Street, Room 407
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
The application submission deadline is Friday, June 30, 2023.
If you have any questions regarding the application process, please contact the Clerk of the
Board of Supervisors at (805) 568-2240.
For specific questions regarding the First 5 Santa Barbara County, Children, and Families
Commission, please contact Sara Gonzalez, Commission Clerk, at (805) 803-8743 or visit
www.First5SantaBarbaraCounty.org.