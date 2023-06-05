FIRST 5 SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SEEKS TO FILL ONE ALTERNATE COMMUNITY MEMBER COMMISSIONER SEAT

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — First 5 Santa Barbara County, Children, and Families

Commission is now accepting applications from county residents interested in serving as an

Alternate Community Member. The First 5 Santa Barbara County, Children and Families

Commission was established in 1999 after California voters passed Proposition 10, a state

constitutional amendment. Proposition 10 imposed a sales tax on tobacco products and

directed that those revenues be used to support early childhood development focusing on

children from prenatal through age five. The Commission is made up of 9 regular members

and 4 alternate members, all appointed by the County Board of Supervisors.



If you are interested in being considered for an appointment to the First 5 Santa Barbara

County, Children, and Families Commission, please complete a Board Commission and

Committee Application available at: Santa Barbara County: Board Application (granicus.com)

Requests for a copy of the Commission roster, applications, or additional information,

should be directed to:

Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

105 East Anapamu Street, Room 407

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

The application submission deadline is Friday, June 30, 2023.



If you have any questions regarding the application process, please contact the Clerk of the

Board of Supervisors at (805) 568-2240.

For specific questions regarding the First 5 Santa Barbara County, Children, and Families

Commission, please contact Sara Gonzalez, Commission Clerk, at (805) 803-8743 or visit

www.First5SantaBarbaraCounty.org.