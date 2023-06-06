Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, Saturday June 17, 2023 – The 11th Annual Buddy Walk & Festival will be at Chase Palm Park on the Great Meadow Saturday, June 17th from 11am – 3 pm. The fundraising event will feature live music from The Rincons, Katy Caballero and McKenna Gemberling.



This annual event is a benefit for the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County (DSASBC) focusing on fostering inclusion and raising awareness for all those with special needs and their families in our community, lots of activities for all – carnival style games, crafts, silent auction, raffle, face painting, vendor fair and informational booths as well as a short ceremonial fundraising walk around Chase

Palm Park promoting acceptance and inclusion of all individuals with Down syndrome. Home Depot, Devereux, Alpha Resource Center, AMR, Santa Barbara County Sheriff, California Highway Patrol and more will be onsite with information and great activities! Bring your family, friends, blankets and chairs and join us for a great day in the park!



Registration fees are $25 adults, $15 Adults with Down syndrome & $10 children 3-17. Registration includes admission to the Buddy Walk & Festival, event t-shirt, lunch, snacks and all activities. Registration is required to participate in the Buddy Walk & Festival. You may register in person the day of the event or online at www.dsasbc.org. The net proceeds from this event stay right here in Santa Barbara County allowing the DSASBC to support new and expectant parents, enrichment programs, activities,

parent support and more to enhance the lives of individuals with Down syndrome as well as all differently-abled individuals and their families throughout Santa Barbara County.