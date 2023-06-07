Ancient Viking Relics Come to Solvang

Solvang is a place of possibility. A short drive from Santa Barbara into “the Danish Capital of America” will give way to a landscape matching the town’s nickname, with windmills, intricately crafted Danish pastries, wineries, and now, a unique chance to transport to 800 A.D. Scandinavia through the opening of The Copenhagen House’s new Viking Ship Exhibit.

René Gross Kærskov, owner of the Solvang Amber & Viking Museum at The Copenhagen House, states, “Our Viking history is ingrained in Danish culture, and this enhanced exhibit gives us an avenue for educating visitors about our storied past.” The exhibit will embody the latest addition to The Copenhagen House’s connected Solvang Amber and Viking Museum, open to the public starting June 8.

Aside from showcasing presentations debunking the stereotype of Vikings as “pirates,” explaining how the weekday “Thursday” got its name, and educating the public on the fact that Viking women shared equal rights with their male counterparts — which was in itself a progressive ideal for the time — the exhibit will display a vast array of artifacts.

The Copenhagen House’s new Viking Ship Exhibit opens June 8 | Photo: Courtesy

With eight Viking swords, burial urns from the time of legendary Danish King Heremod of Beowulf lore, jewelry, and the first coins to display the Norse god Odin, among many other unique relics, the objects on display add to the niche and transportive atmosphere of the exhibit, ushering the past to the present amid the perfect setting of Solvang. The pièce de résistance, however, will be the unveiling of the hand- and ax-made Viking ship, Snorri, to which the exhibit owes its title.

Kærskov notes, “The Viking ship and the archeological artifacts which we’ve been able to secure for the Solvang Amber and Viking Museum are truly unique to this Danish-settled town — which is in and of itself, unique.”

Make sure to plan a trip to our small slice of Scandinavia, located at 1660 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang. It’s free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. See thecopenhagenhouse.com/solvang-amber-museum.