Bloomsday Is Blooming Once Again

Bloomsday is back, baby! The annual salute to James Joyce’s epic novel Ulysses is back upon us on Friday, June 16, when it is once again time to join fellow lovers of literature, performance, and Guinness for the annual celebration. From 5-8 p.m., actors, writers, and other Joyce enthusiasts will read excerpts from the famous book in the picture-perfect setting of the James Joyce Pub at 513 State Street.

Featured this year are popular storytellers Michael Katz and Matt Tavianini of Boxtales Theatre Company; UCSB Professors Enda Duffy and Maurizia Boscagli; Santa Barbara International Film Festival executive director Roger Durling (a returning talent and frequent Santa Barbara Independent contributor) ; and well-known local writers George Yatchisin (another longtime Indy writer) and Chryss Yost. Musicians from the Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara will be part of the festivities, which are being produced again this year by local authors James Buckley Jr. and DJ Palladino.

“We had such a great crowd and so much fun last year, we’re excited to do it again, with even more readers sharing their talents to explore Joyce’s amazing work,” Buckley said.

June 16 (1904) is the date that the entire novel Ulysses takes place, as Joyce sends his characters around Dublin. Now a worldwide celebration, with Bloomsdays held everywhere from New York, Seattle, and Miami to Dublin, Tokyo, and Buenos Aires, Buckley states, “We’re very proud that Santa Barbara can now be part of the fun. Even if you’re not familiar with the book, come and listen. All will be made clear!” —Leslie Dinaberg

The event is free, though donations to the Library Foundation of Santa Barbara will be welcome. An illustrated copy of Ulysses will be raffled off as well. For more information, call Buckley at (805) 564-1004 or email jbuckley@shorelinepublishing.com.