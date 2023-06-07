Greg Zuffelato Takes the Reins of the Santa Barbara High Boys’ Basketball Program

Santa Barbara High named Greg Zuffellato as its new head basketball coach in a press release on Tuesday.

Zuffelato has been serving as an assistant coach since 2019 and will now take the reins of the legendary program after Corey Adam’s resignation in May.

“It is an honor to be a part of this storied program. A tradition exists here at Santa Barbara High School—a tradition that is second to none,” Zuffellato said. “It is with gratitude that I thank all of the outstanding coaches and athletes as part of this tradition for building something so special here. It is truly a privilege to be included in this tremendous legacy.”

Zuffelato has over 25 years of experience coaching youth, high school, and collegiate basketball. From 1997-2000 he served as the head coach at Santa Ynez High School and helped guide the team to their first CIF playoff game in over 10 years. He spent the 2004-2008 seasons as the head coach of Caruthers High School. In his first season at Caruthers, the team finished the season with a 14-0 league record, a league title, and a CIF Central Section semifinal appearance.

Zuffelato spent the 2000-2001 season as an assistant coach with the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Men’s Basketball team.

“We are thrilled to be able to have someone with Coach Zuffelato’s coaching experience as the next head coach of our boys basketball program. His prior experience will be invaluable as we enter the upcoming season. Mr. Zuffelato truly cares about the development and growth of his players, not just as athletes, but as people as well,” said Athletic Director Todd Heil.

Zuffelato currently teaches in the Career Tech Ed Sports Medicine Pathway at Santa Barbara High. His wife, Kim, is an assistant coach with the indoor and beach girl’s volleyball programs at Santa Barbara High School. Their daughter Emma graduated from SBHS in 2022 and is a member of the Beach Volleyball team at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Their son Luke plays on the SBHS boys basketball and volleyball teams. Luke was honored as a First-Team All Channel League selection last season as a sophomore.