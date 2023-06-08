Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County EMS Agency, a branch of the Public Health Department, joins in partnership with Cottage Health, Santa Barbara City Fire Department (SBFD), Santa Barbara City Police Department (SBPD), California Highway Patrol (CHP), American Medical Response (AMR), SafeKids’ Santa Barbara County Chapter, and Santa Barbara County MOVE by participating in the Summer Safety and Fun Event on Saturday, July 1st, 2023. This free event is open to children and families of all ages and will feature low-cost helmets, resources on car seat harnessing and California car seat laws, supervised swimming, a bike safety obstacle course, and other fun and engaging activities. The event will take place from 10:00am-2:00pm at Ortega Park and Pool located at 604 East Ortega Street, Santa Barbara, CA.

According to Safe KidsTM, there are over 240,000 emergency room visits for children and teens 19 years of age and under due to bicycle-related injuries annually, with 11% of those resulting in traumatic brain injuries. Additionally, the CDC estimates that 59% of children are in improperly fitted or installed car seats. In light of these statistics, the Santa Barbara County EMS Agency is committed to supporting injury prevention and ensuring our community has access to life-saving skills and equipment.

“The EMS Agency remains committed to Community Access & Education and we are excited to partner with Cottage Health, SafeKids, SBFD, SBPD, CHP, SBC MOVE, and AMR to bring this commitment to reality”, Nick Clay EMS Agency Director. For more information on this projects and other ways to keep children safe and active the EMS Agency website, Safe and Active Communities tab: Safe & Active Communities | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (civicplus.pro)