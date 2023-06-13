Artist Pop-Up: This SATURDAY

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to host watercolorist Kelly Clause at an Artist Pop-Up on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clause’s work will be on view and available for purchase on the museum’s patio overlooking the harbor.

Spanning land, sea, and air, the artist’s work is featured on cards, prints, paintings, and murals of all sizes. She depicts marine life — whales, turtles, fish, dolphins, lobsters and more—and plant life, including palms, kelp, and flowers. Whether landscapes, seascapes, or depictions of animals, Clause’s images uniquely express whimsy and her spontaneity.

Born in Santa Barbara, Kelly Clause was raised to love and appreciate the outdoors by her family members who were naturalists, fishermen, and marine biologists. With a background in international development and elementary education, she works to meld her passion for creativity, education, and the natural world into her work. According to Clause, “Nature cannot be contained, captured, or defined, yet I always find myself wanting to touch it, hold it, recreate it. Saltwater swells and living creatures alike contain a sort of wild mystery that I believe all humanity craves. With spontaneous but deliberate brushstrokes, I endeavor to reflect a balance of wild whimsy and intentional design with my art. My work spills from my insatiable fascination with the natural world, and a desire to inspire a similar curiosity and awe in my viewers.”

Clause’s work (including watercolors and murals) can be seen in galleries and boutiques along the coast, medical facilities, wineries, and restaurants. Additionally, her work is published in international dive magazines, Watercolor Artist magazine, and several local publications. Clause has worked with Burton Snowboards, Ace Rivington, Final Straw, Bluewater Grill, Topa Topa Brewery, Smog City Brewery, Captain Fatty’s Brewery, Simple Fish Wines, and several local nonprofits such as Santa Barbara Channel Keeper and Channel Islands Marine Wildlife Institute. Learn more about Clause’s work at kellyclause.com/ and on Instagram @kellyclause_art.