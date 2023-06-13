County Board of Supervisors Budget Hearing June 16

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold budget hearings on June 16, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m. and, if needed, June 20, 2023, in the County Administration Building, Fourth Floor Hearing Room, 105 East Anapamu Street.

The public is encouraged to follow the proceedings via the County’s website, YouTube and on cable TV channel 20. To watch in Spanish, Cox and Comcast subscribers can enable SAP in their language settings, or watch in Spanish via the County’s Youtube español. Remote testimony and public comment will also be available at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 East Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria and virtually via Zoom by following the instructions found at June 16, 2023 Meeting Zoom Registration.

County Executive Office budget staff presented a five-year forecast and budget development report in December 2022 that kicked off the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24 budget cycle. Budget workshops were subsequently held in April to provide the Board an opportunity to review the preliminary budget, discuss impacts and funding opportunities, receive public input, and provide the County Executive Officer direction on policy issues or items for consideration prior to completion of the Recommended Budget FY 2023-2024.

The purpose of the budget hearings is to provide the Board with an overview of the budget, present the CEO Recommended Expansions, respond to questions about the budget, provide updates to department budgets since workshops, make any final adjustments, and ultimately adopt the FY 2023-24 budget.

The recommended operating budget for FY 2023-24 is $1.48 billion. This is a 6.4% increase from the previous year and marks the fifth year in a row that service level reductions are not necessary.

The funds for the $89 million budget increase from the previous year are coming primarily from three sources, increased secured property taxes; an increase in State revenue; and an increase in charge of services.

In total, the Recommended Budget supports a workforce of 4,636.5 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions and reflects a net increase of 170 FTE, with the majority of that increase occurring in three departments: Social Services, Fire, and Behavioral Wellness, funded primarily by increased State funding.

“This Board’s prudent financial planning and largely status quo budgets the last several years have allowed us to not only prevent any service level reductions but also expand on the Board’s priorities in the coming year,” said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato. “I am thankful that we are in a position where instead of making cuts, we can focus on delivering exceptional services so all in Santa Barbara County can enjoy a safe, healthy and prosperous life.”

Since workshops, revenue estimates and potential sources of funding have increased, most notably the Auditor-Controller’s Office has increased property tax revenue estimates by $4.7 million. During the Budget Hearings proposed use of additional funds will be presented in the CEO Recommended Expansions. The expansions include several items including allocating $75,000 in funds to the Orcutt Branch Library rent and Black Gold Library Systems increases, to larger initiatives and projects including allocating a half-million-dollar to a new Sustainability Initiative Fund, that will set-aside funds to develop sustainable projects or pilot programs once the Climate Action Plan is adopted later this year.

The Recommended Budget is also planning for the uncertain economic outlook of the future. The General Fund Strategic Reserve, or “rainy day” fund will be fully funded at $44 million.

“The fiscal outlook for the County remains stable, but it is a time to buckle up and be vigilant as the trajectory of the economy remains uncertain. That is why this budget reflects an emphasis on making sure we are prepared for the future by setting aside funding for projected shortfalls yet also ready to make progress today,” said Miyasato.

The theme for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24 budget is Ready for Today, Preparing for Tomorrow, signifying the progress made on Board priorities and investments and continued prudent planning for the known and emerging issues on the horizon.

Ready for Today…

· Moves ahead with the Board’s highest priorities.

· Makes progress on, housing and homeless services; regional parks and libraries; capital projects and deferred maintenance; economic vitality; climate adaptation; criminal justice initiatives; safety net services including mental health services; embracing equity and inclusion; implementing greater innovation through technology.

· Possible from years of setting aside funds, and adopting fiscally sound budgets, which results in a stable budgetary environment to weather uncertainty.

Preparing for Tomorrow…

· Continuing on this course, we are prepared for the future.

· State budget shortfalls, unforeseen disasters, legislative changes and workforce instability can and will significantly impact the County.

· This budget sets aside ongoing funding for future deficits given unexpected disasters, the uncertainty of the State budget programs, and known cost increases identified in the five-year forecast.

Transformative projects on the horizon include the Regional Fire Communications Center and new ambulance services model, the Broadband Strategic Plan, the Calle Real Master Plan, Recreation Master Plan, Climate Action Plan, and new technology infrastructure.

“These priorities and investments speak directly to the County’s ongoing efforts to achieve the countywide vision and address the goals and objectives of the County’s organizational improvement effort Renew and the budget development policies adopted by the Board of Supervisors,” said Miyasato.

The public is invited to participate through alternative methods and follow online or via Cable TV Channel 20 (CSBTV).

Review the budget hearing materials here: FY 2023 to 2024 | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (countyofsb.org)

A summary of the Recommended Budget can be found here: Budget at a Glance

Find the Board of Supervisors Agenda for June 16, 2023, here.

To watch the budget hearing live on Cox or Comcast cable TV, go to www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20 or www.countyofsb.org/1333/CSBTV-Livestream.

For information about the County of Santa Barbara government organization, go to www.CountyofSB.org.