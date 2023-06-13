OVERNIGHT CLOSURE OF NORTHBOUND US HIGHWAY 101 ON-RAMP IN SANTA BARBARA CONTINUES THIS MONTH FOR SINKHOLE REPAIR

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – An emergency project to repair a sinkhole will result in an overnight closure of the northbound US 101 on-ramp at Cabrillo Boulevard from Tuesday, June 13 through Thursday, June 15 from 9 pm to 5 am. This work will continue weekly with an overnight closure until Friday, June 30.

This closure will allow the contractor to replace the existing damaged pipe and backfill.

Electronic message boards are in place to advise travelers of this on-ramp closure.

The contractor for this $300,000 emergency project is Landscape Support Services of North Hollywood, CA.

