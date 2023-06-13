Summer Reading Program Happening Now at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, June 13, 2023 – The Summer Reading Program is underway at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries! It launched on Saturday, June 10th with 1,965 community members visiting the libraries over the program’s opening weekend. Teen volunteers were ready to sign people up and pass out Reading Logs. There is a fantastic team of 59 teen volunteers this summer – a record for the Summer Reading Program! This year’s program– All Together Now – is open to children, teens, and adults, and will run through July 29th. To participate, all you need to do is stop by the Goleta Valley Library, Bookvan, Buellton Library, or Solvang Library to pick up your Reading Log.

Supervising Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo said, “We love to see our community get excited about reading during the Summer Reading Program! It is one of the most important programs we do all year because it helps to set up our local students for success during the months in between school years. Thanks to the generosity of our local sponsors, we are able to offer fun prizes for every age category to encourage everyone to reach their reading goals this summer.”

Our local businesses are an integral part of helping to motivate readers by donating prizes that participants can earn at different milestones based on the number of books they read. Participants in the Youth category (grades 6 and below) earn prizes for every five books they read, and participants in the Teen category (grades 7-12) earn prizes for every book they read. Similarly, participants in the Adult category (ages 18+) receive one prize drawing ticket for each book they read, which they can enter in the library’s weekly prize drawings. The full list of prizes at Goleta Valley Library is available here on page 2. Reading in all formats is welcome, including print books, graphic novels, eBooks, and audiobooks. Click here to access eBooks and audiobooks for free with your library card.

The Summer Reading Program also includes awesome special events for all ages! Each week, programs and special performances will be held across our three library locations. Join us this Thursday, June 15th for a magic show from renowned magician Shawn McMaster! He will be performing at Solvang Library at 10:30 a.m. and at Goleta Valley Library at 2:30 p.m. You’ll be amazed by his show and even learn a few tips for doing your own tricks, too.

Future programs will include a puppet show, a stuffed animal sleepover, Bookworm Bingo for adults, and much more. The full event schedule is available on our website calendar, or download a copy of the event schedule for Goleta Valley Library and Solvang Library.

We are excited to read with you this summer! Reading recommendation lists for all ages are available on our website to help you get started, including the 2023-24 Battle of the Books list and even Book Club Kits that you can share with your fellow bookworms.

The Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries would like to thank the generous sponsors of the 2023 Summer Reading Program: Albertsons, Birkholms Bakery, Blenders in the Grass, The Book Loft, California Pizza Kitchen, Casa Cassara Winery & Vineyard, Chipotle, Chomp!, Creation Station, The Elverhoj Museum, Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, Goleta Depot, Golf ‘N’ Stuff, Kyle’s Kitchen, Ice in Paradise, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates, Isla Vista Food Co-op, Islands Burgers, Los Arroyos, Mother Hubbards, MOXI Museum, Mystic Merchant, Nathalie’s Dollhouse, New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ocean Nails & Spa, Old Town Coffee, Pattibakes, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Parks-Janeway Carriage House, Solvang Bakery, South Coast Deli, South Coast Montessori, Stuart C. Gildred YMCA, The Wildling Museum, and Woodstock’s Pizza.