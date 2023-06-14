Ticked Off at NPR

I listened to the Sunday morning NPR report on June 11 on the former President Trump’s indictment, and I was outraged at the lack of objectivity. NPR seriously neglected its responsibility to educate the public, instead focusing on the very sensational side of the story — and here we are on the cusp of keeping our form of government.

It was clear that the staff had not read the 45 pages of the indictment with its 37 crimes. Instead NPR, like other news outlets, focused on Trump’s retention of classified documents. NPR did not mention espionage and instigation of the January 6th attempt to take over the government and keep Trump in office when we all know that 60 court cases reviewing the vote clearly showed that President Biden won the election.

Instead NPR allowed Trump to say that we cannot trust and respect the U.S. Justice Department. The broadcast allowed him to try to instigate a Civil War by telling his selected campaign crowd that they were somehow targeted and that they had to fight back.

NPR did not state that the Indictment had been the result of a gathering of objective citizens who reviewed the case. This should be emphasized, not overlooked.

Well, NPR, if there is a citizen uprising against our democracy you should look at yourself and how you might have been part of the cause. Again shameful!