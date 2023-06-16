Volunteer for the 2023 Summer Solstice Celebration!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The 49th annual Summer Solstice Celebration is happening Friday, June 23 – Sunday, June 25! Volunteers are a critical and essential component of the celebration and we need as much help as possible to ensure that everything goes smoothly. We have all sorts of exciting volunteer opportunities for the workshop, festival, and parade such as:

Float Pusher

Makeup & Face Painter

Parade Flow Monitor

Building & Painting Floats

Sewing Costumes

Paper Maché

Festival Beer Garden

Roots of Culture Zone

Children’s Area

Community service hours and group volunteer opportunities are available. Learn more about the volunteer opportunities and sign up here.

For more information or questions please contact the registrar team at registrar@solsticeparade.com. Learn more about the workshop, festival, and parade at www.solsticeparade.com.

Summer Solstice Celebration is working in the Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St) to create floats and ensembles for the parade and festival. Please feel free to stop by the workshop anytime during open hours to check it out (Monday-Friday 3-8pm & Saturday-Sunday 12-6pm).