CycleMAYnia Gets the Whole County Pedaling, Bike Challenge Winners Announced

CycleMAYnia Gets the Whole County Pedaling, Bike Challenge Winners Announced22 in-person events with more than 1,800 attendees and a countywide bike challenge suggest a bright future of biking in Santa Barbara County during the 14th annual celebration of national bike month.Santa Barbara, Calif. – Emily Eccles, a psychologist in Santa Barbara, pedaled into the sunset on a shiny, new RadWagon last week after winning the CycleMAYnia Bike Challenge grand prize, sponsored by Rad Power Bikes. Eccles is one of more than 1800 participants last month celebrating CycleMAYnia – National Bike Month in Santa Barbara County. Eccles is also a part of a select group of more than 800 individuals to compete for the grand prize by logging into SmartRide.org, the region’s platform to track explore alternative commute options.

CycleMAYnia participants this year completed 525 challenges for a chance to win, with calls to action like registering a bike, mapping a road hazard, logging a bike trip, or attending an event.

Like many in Santa Barbara County, Eccles started biking more and driving less after some peer pressure from friends. Emily started seeing the county in a new way on two wheels. The RadWagon prize is helping Emily replace even more driving trips. “I’m thrilled to ride around town with our rescue dog, go grocery shopping, commute to work, and to enjoy the simple pleasures of exploring, said Eccles”Another 14 residents throughout the county won prizes valued between $50 to $500 thanks to sponsorships from Montecito Bank & Trust, Cottage Hospital, Jersey Mike’s, MOVE, BikeMaps.org, and Electric Bikes of Santa Barbara.

Montecito Bank & Trust sponsored a bike giveaway that was awarded to Matthew Rector. “I love how biking to work makes me feel: adventurous, healthy, efficient, safe, and helpful. I do a bit of good in my everyday routine–small but mighty. After my bike was stolen last summer, I have been using BCycle to commute and get around town. I have shopped around for the perfect replacement bike. This prize will help tremendously. My new bike is registered to the Bike Index!” said Rector.

Additionally, more than 47 CycleMAYnia participants individually logged more than 100 miles by bike in May.

CycleMAYnia 2023 included 22 events in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Buellton, Lompoc, Goleta, Isla Vista, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria with a combined, estimated 1,809 attendees, ranging from children at Santa Ynez Valley Open Streets to Elizabeth, who celebrated her 95th birthday at the Mayors’ Ride. These exciting events and activities included: group rides, education on safe riding and bike maintenance, nature rides, infrastructure design workshops, a Chicano culture and history ride, mayor’s rides countywide, bike chalk art contest, and more.

The Jersey Mike’s grand prize winner, Lizzy Schattle, participated in group ride events, “CycleMAYnia group rides gave me a refreshing intro to the wide and diverse community of bicyclists in Santa Barbara,” said Schattle. “It was a great opportunity to visit parts of the area that I would never have otherwise found, while interacting with friendly people who have contagious enthusiasm for art and sustainable transportation.”

Providing access and accommodations this year serving more than 19 participants using trishaws, a wheelchariot, and tandem bikes was Eyeshine, a non-profit supporting children and adults who are blind, visually impaired and disabled and Cycling Without Age, a program of MOVE Santa Barbara County.

“We’re excited to keep the bike month momentum going,” said Kent Epperson, director of the Traffic Solutions division of SBCAG. “This is an opportunity for employers and commuters alike, who want to improve their quality of life as well as save money! If you’re interested in exploring commuter programs, give us a call at (805) 963-SAVE.”

Founded in 2009, CycleMAYnia is a public/private collaboration using community resources and South Coast Measure A Bicycle and Pedestrian funds to organize activities for the community. CycleMAYnia 2023 partners include: Rad Power Bikes, MOVE, Jersey Mike’s, BCycle, Electric Bikes of SB, Bikemaps.org, Cycling Without Age, Chicano Culture de Santa Barbara, Transitions- Mental Health Association, Montecito Bank & Trust, Cottage Health, UC Santa Barbara, County of Santa Barbara, and the Cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Lompoc, Buellton, and Santa Maria.

The public can revisit exciting bike month moments at CycleMAYnia.org. Those interested in driving less, using sustainable transportation, and saving money can call SBCAG Traffic Solutions at (805) 963-SAVE or visit TrafficSolutions.org.