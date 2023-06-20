Popular At-Home Nurse Program for New Santa Barbara Families Ending

Cecilia Sousa spent her whole life babysitting so was very confident in her childcare abilities. “I thought I knew everything,” she said.

But soon after she left the hospital with her own baby boy, Sousa realized she needed more help learning how to nurse, a common discovery for first time moms. She pulled herself out of bed, still bleeding, to visit a lactation specialist at their office, however their one-size-fits-all advice proved unfruitful once she tried putting it into practice at home.

As the minutes and hours ticked by, Sousa began to worry she would never make it work. Her son was losing weight and showing little interest in eating. Panic and anxiety set in. “The hormones, the feeling of helplessness, the rawness of it all ― it was pretty intense,” said Sousa.

That’s when Sousa got a call from Traile Easland, a registered nurse and the longtime leader of Welcome Every Baby, a free postpartum home visitation program operated through the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Easland stopped by the next day and sat on Sousa’s bed with her. She helped clear a space on the cluttered dresser for a scale to weigh her son before and after feedings.

Over the next couple of hours, Easland showed Sousa different latching techniques and body positions, figuring out what worked best for the pair. She also conducted full health assessments of mother and baby, talked with Sousa about mental health, and developed a game plan going forward.

“Traile came into our home totally free of judgment and empowered us to figure it out together,” said Sousa, the business manager of a UCSB research department. “She took the time. The fact that Welcome Every Baby nurses provide such critical support during such a vulnerable time is really special.”

At the end of this month, after 22 years of supporting thousands of Santa Barbara families, the Welcome Every Baby (WEB) program will end. A lack of funding is to blame, explained Easland in a recent interview, describing the loss as yet another example of America’s broken healthcare system. “I’m embarrassed and ashamed of what’s happening,” she said. “I had more rights and services available to me when I had kids 30 years ago.”

Easland and WEB’s four part-time nurses currently see around 550 families annually, she said, and the program costs approximately $350,000 to operate. It’s been available to anyone and everyone, including those who can’t afford a postpartum doula or private lactation consultant, as well as families who don’t qualify for assistance through the county’s Public Health Department.

WEB has long struggled to secure consistent funding, Easland said, with monies at various times coming from First Five Santa Barbara County, Cottage Health, the Bower Foundation, and other organizations. Grants have also helped make ends meet. WEB recently applied to become a state-licensed home health agency, Easland said, but were denied because they fall under the umbrella of the County Education Office. They’ve also tried unsuccessfully to secure partnerships with local healthcare entities who could bill insurance providers on their behalf.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.