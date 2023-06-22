Lompoc City Council Unanimously Votes To Adopt Proposed City Budget

More Like This

LOMPOC, CA, June 20, 2023 – Lompoc City Council voted unanimously at the Tuesday, June 20 regular city council meeting to adopt the proposed biennial budget for fiscal years 2023-25. In addition, Lompoc City Council voted to adopt the proposed capital improvement program for fiscal years 2023- 29. The budget book and capital improvement plan book can be accessed online via the city’s website at: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/management-services/finance

