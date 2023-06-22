Lompoc City Council Unanimously Votes To Adopt Proposed City Budget
LOMPOC, CA, June 20, 2023 – Lompoc City Council voted unanimously at the Tuesday, June 20 regular city council
meeting to adopt the proposed biennial budget for fiscal years 2023-25.
In addition, Lompoc City Council voted to adopt the proposed capital improvement program for fiscal years 2023-
29.
The budget book and capital improvement plan book can be accessed online via the city’s website at:
https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/management-services/finance