USCIS to Hold Spanish-language Immigration Information Session at Allan Hancock College

SANTA MARIA, Calif.—Officials from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will provide a free immigration information session to the public Friday at Allan Hancock College. USCIS will provide agency updates, information about eligibility for citizenship, residency requirements, the immigration process, application forms and fees and ways to avoid becoming a victim of immigration scams. This information session will be offered in Spanish.

Officers will also meet one-on-one with individuals to discuss cases and answer questions. No appointment is needed.

The event will take place June 23, 5:30-8 p.m. at Allan Hancock College’s Mechanics Bank Student Center (Room G-106 A&B), 800 S. College Dr., Santa Maria CA.

Free educational materials will be available while supplies last. Parking is free and no parking permit is needed in all white-lined parking spaces.

For a map of the Allan Hancock College Santa Maria campus, visit: www.hancockcollege.edu/about/documents/Map-SMCampus.pdf.