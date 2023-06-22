Welcome Summer with a Lounge-Worthy Outdoor Space

If you’ve lived in the Santa Barbara area for a while, you know that the month of June doesn’t exactly feel like summer. If you’re dreaming of backyard barbeques and warm breezy nights that don’t require a puffy jacket, you’re not alone. Even though schools are out and the concert season at The Bowl is in full swing, the overcast days of June leave most of us longing for the warmer months ahead.

With summer just around the corner, now is a great time to get your yard or patio spiffed up. Whether you have a large yard to play with or simply a small balcony, here are some of my favorite tips to create a lounge-worthy outdoor space.

Make a plan. Before you start ordering patio furniture or digging holes for new plants, think about exactly how you intend to use your outdoor area. Is it chiefly for entertaining? If so, a dining area with some shade is ideal, so think about where the sun shines during the dinner hours. Sunbathing? Then you’ll need to determine the sunniest spot for lounge furniture. Watching a family movie? In this instance you’ll need to figure out seating options and consider your electrical needs.



Resin wicker is low-maintenance and will generally stand up to the elements. Teak furniture is beautiful, but the wood requires maintenance over time. If you’re not going to put in the effort to maintain it, then there’s no point in investing in it. There’s also a nice variety of outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic available these days, and many of those pieces hold up well over time.

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Create an outdoor cinema space.This sounds more complicated and expensive than it has to be. Got an old white sheet and some folding chairs? You’re halfway there. You just need a way to hang the sheet, purchase an outdoor projector and voila … outdoor cinema created! For extra ambience, throw down an old rug or blanket, hang some fairy lights above, add some poufs or bean bag chairs, and let the show begin.



Layer with lighting and textiles.Whether the focus is on lounging or dining, lighting and textiles can transform the space from ordinary to cozy and inviting. LED lanterns hung from a pergola or placed on the ground add ambiance while poufs and outdoor pillows add interest and make a space feel complete. Market lights can be left out year-round and make it easy to enjoy evenings outside. Solar lights are a great option as well, especially since you don’t have to worry about wires or plugs.



Don’t forget the tiki bar.Okay, maybe a tiki bar isn’t your style, but it’s important to add your personality for a truly complete space. Whether that’s an outdoor speaker to play your favorite Pandora station or a s’mores station set up around the firepit, creating your definition of ideal outdoor space is all about what makes you get outside, even on those gloomy June days.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental Stylist™, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at hello@vacayrentaldesign.com.