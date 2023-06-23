CENTRAL COAST PET ADOPTION FEES WAIVED JULY 1ST

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA MARIA, California) –Santa Barbara County Animal Services is thrilled to announce a

groundbreaking partnership with Ventura County Animal Services aimed at finding loving homes

for animals in need. In an unprecedented move, both organizations have joined forces to

organize a fee-waived pet adoption event that will take place simultaneously across all five (5)

shelters along the south coast on Saturday July 1st, 2023. This occasion marks the first of its

kind, showcasing the dedication and commitment of both organizations to the welfare of

animals.

SBCAS:

5473 Overpass Rd, Goleta, CA 93111

548 W. Foster Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93455

1501 W. Central Ave, Lompoc, CA 93436

VCAS:

600 Aviation Rd, Camarillo, CA 93010

670 W. Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065

Both Ventura County Animal Services and Santa Barbara County Animal Services are

renowned for their tireless efforts in animal welfare and have consistently strived to promote

responsible pet ownership. This joint initiative serves as a testament to their shared vision of

finding forever homes for as many animals as possible. By collaborating and pooling their

resources, both organizations aim to ensure that every eligible individual or family can find their

perfect companion without the financial burden of an adoption fee.



This fee-waived pet adoption event applies to all animals over one (1) year of age. It is

important to note that while there will be no adoption fee for these animals, there may be a

nominal license fee depending on the city in which the adopter resides. This fee will help

ensure that each adopted pet receives the appropriate licensing, vaccinations, and

identification, in compliance with local regulations. All interested parties must participate in the

full adoption process to ensure the best possible matches are made. All animals leave the

shelter spayed or neutered, vaccinated, flea-treated, and microchipped.



For more information about the pet adoption event, including adoption hours, adoption process,

and shelter locations, please visit the websites of Santa Barbara Animal Services

(www.sbcanimalservices.org) and Ventura County Animal Services (www.vcas.us).

About Santa Barbara County Animal Services: SBCAS is the leading animal welfare

organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 5,000 pets in their shelters annually.

SBCAS is committed to the health, safety, and welfare of animals and people through proactive

intervention, effective enforcement, collaboration, education, and the compassionate care and

rehoming of sheltered animals.