Announcement

Rep. Carbajal and Santa Barbara DA Savrnoch Hold Webinar Discussing California’s ‘Red Flag’ Law, Promoting Awareness on How to Utilize Life-Saving Gun Violence Restraining Orders

By Office of California 24th Congressional District Representative Salud Carbajal
Fri Jun 23, 2023 | 6:19pm

Santa Barbara – On Tuesday, June 27 at 1:30 p.m., Congressman Salud Carbajal will host an informational webinar with Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch to discuss California’s Gun Violence Restraining Orders (GVROs), also known as a ‘red flag’ law, and explain how Central Coast residents can utilize this tool to help stop gun violence before it happens.

Rep. Carbajal’s bill to provide federal funding for expanded use and knowledge of red flag laws, the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, was signed into law by President Biden one year ago this week.

That measure, which was included in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and signed by President Biden in June 2022, has already delivered $29 million to California this year.

The webinar will be broadcast live on the Congressman’s Facebook page.

Sat Jun 24, 2023 | 04:09am
https://www.independent.com/2023/06/23/rep-carbajal-and-santa-barbara-da-savrnoch-hold-webinar-discussing-californias-red-flag-law-promoting-awareness-on-how-to-utilize-life-saving-gun-violence-restraining-orde/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.