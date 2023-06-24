A Pox on Pickleball

The “Pickleball Takes Over!” cover story on June 15 echoes the passion of pickleball players and advocates, but does not do justice for those who regard the sport as a vulgar nuisance. My neighbors and I successfully opposed operation of pickleball courts in our 55+ community that caused annoyance for more than 100 previously peaceful residences.

In fact, the nuisance of pickleball is not limited to incessant, loud, disturbing, percussive noise of paddle-on-ball. In their enthusiasm for the game, the players yelled, roared, screamed, and shouted profanities at the top of their voices, without any consideration for the peace and quiet of the neighborhood. It seemed that the game somehow gave them permission to revert to childhood, with thoughtless unrestrained abandon, but with powerful adult voice boxes. Several players told me that making noise was what they liked most about pickleball.

Fun for players. Torture for the neighborhood.