Lessons in Wellness from Santa Barbara’s El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where the unwinding began — was it the moment when the facialist kneaded her fingers tenderly between my furrowed brows? Was it snuggling under a blanket beside the lily pond during a guided meditation, rose petals scattered down my body? Or maybe it was simply arriving to the wisteria-lined white, bright, and charming bungalow, a warm fire already aglow as I let down my luggage and began a steady dropping of my shoulders as well, a feeling that pervaded my stay at the El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel, Santa Barbara.

I’m a teacher, and I had just locked the door to my classroom heading into summer when I was invited to experience the launch of the El Encanto’s “Seasons in Bloom” program (running through December). Obviously, I jumped at the chance.

Immersive garden activities are the heart of the wellness program. | Credit: Courtesy

“As El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel sits above the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by seven acres of rolling scenery with lush gardens, the sense of serenity and connection to nature is immediate once guests step foot on the property,” said Janis Clapoff, general manager. “The program encourages guests to dive deeper into this connection through the several immersive, garden-themed activities.”

We started with a visit to the neighboring Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens. It was a startling shift — from racing toward the finish line to a quiet, meandering walk among redwoods and poppies, but it served as the perfect gateway to El Encanto’s serenity.

The next experience on my itinerary was an “Illustrious Beauty Journey” by celebrity facialist Linda Ross at the hotel’s lovely spa. I had never had a facial before, and I’m afraid this first one will top them all. Lying on the infrared-heated gemstone chakra mat was just the beginning of the tension release. Ross applied a microderm scrub as well as essential oils and used LED red-light therapy and microcurrent gloves to stimulate facial lift. My skin gratefully soaked up the food-grade colostrum while Ross massaged and moisturized my feet, hands, and shoulders. As she encouraged me to breathe in and let go, I found myself a bit emotional. The feeling of truly being taken care of by wise and loving hands is one I’ll remember.

Next up was the “Botanical Afternoon Tea” in their ocean-view dining room. Crafted with the Ojai-based ceremonial tea brand Magic Hour, these teas are custom-blended to suit your zodiac sign and produce benefits such as boosting collagen and supporting the immune system. The Taittinger bubbly immediately uncorked a festive mood as our three-tiered tree of treats arrived. Sometimes at teas, everything looks pretty but doesn’t taste that way. However, this food was somehow even more delicious than it looked. Smoked salmon, chicken, and egg-salad sandwiches delighted our savory cravings. The array of meticulously crafted desserts, such as a vanilla-bean and thyme profiterole, would spoil any sweet tooth, but I was most blown away by the buttery, hot-from-the oven scones served with strawberry basil jam, honey butter, and clotted cream.

“Botanical Afternoon Tea” features custom blends for your zodiac sign. | Credit: Courtesy

Afterward, we moseyed over to the Lily Pond for a “Guided Meditation” from Evan Rilling and Mar Harrsen at PALMA Colectiva. I was impressed with how intimate the group setting felt right from the get-go, as we all shared our names and intentions. We were each given a rose to meditate with and lay down in the garden, allowing the sound of birds chirping and a lavender-scented pillow on our eyes to lull us into relaxation. As Harrsen shared wise words for when things get hard — “Everything reaches toward you to bless you” — I couldn’t help but feel like this was a mantra of El Encanto as well. Sacred sound baths, Reiki healing, and yoga are also held in this magical place.

“We are completely dedicated to guests’ well-being journey from the moment of arrival. From luxurious accommodations to breathtaking views, the hotel creates a sanctuary where guests can relax, recharge, and prioritize self-care,” Clapoff said.

Another delightful aspect of the In Bloom program includes indulging in their locally crafted cuisine. New Executive Chef Conny Andersson’s menu sings of Santa Barbara’s natural bounty, including hand-picked ingredients from the El Encanto’s garden, such as fresh basil and fruits. Starting with one of their cocktails, such as the First Glance — grapefruit, agave, Grey Goose vodka, Aperol, and lemon — is a smart move, and their generous cheese plate could be a meal in itself.

It’s hard for me to get excited about soup, but I am eternally grateful to my dining partner for encouraging us to try the Cream of Castroville Artichoke Soup. I could not believe this velvety rich concoction was vegan. The ancient-grain tomato dolma with roasted cumin seeds and grilled garlic kale burst with ripe tomato flavor, and the desserts, including a luscious avocado chocolate mousse with macerated berries and hazelnut brittle, provided a strong closing act. As we looked out at the sun setting on the ocean from the elegant yet relaxed patio, sipping a local 2020 Presqu’ile pinot noir, we couldn’t help but feel an all-encompassing sense of satiety.

The thoughtful ingredients continued into the breakfast and lunch menus, with highlights such as the artichoke and prosciutto flatbread and the three-egg breakfast omelet.

The Lily Pond makes a serene setting for a guided meditation, as well as sacred sound baths, Reiki healing, and yoga. | Credit: Courtesy

The morning of my departure, I had one more wellness experience on my list, a “Mandala Reading” with renowned healing expert Renate Hume. I do not take pride in my artistry, and although I enjoy it, I usually end up throwing my work in the trash. However, when I met Hume at her bungalow, and she gently instructed me to color in the quadrants of the mandala with whatever spoke to my subconscious, I felt a sense of freedom and ease as the colors and images poured out onto the page. Hume then shared what she learned about me through the images. She seeks to explain to people where their power points are so they can go into the world more grounded. I felt this sense of empowerment as we hugged goodbye.

“Our hope is that guests take this special opportunity in the embrace of California’s natural wonders to refresh their body, mind, and soul, cultivating a profound sense of well-being that extends beyond their stay,” Clapoff said.

Closing the door to my Craftsman dream home, I walked past the fire pits where I lingered to read, the lily pond where I waved at turtles, and the lobby where I had one too many cups of tea chatting with the concierge, who had become like family. I was sad to leave but also determined to bottle up this sense of peace and connectedness found at the El Encanto and sprinkle it into my every day.

It was just what this teacher needed to start the summer off in contentment.

El Encanto will continue to roll out different garden-themed experiences for guests throughout the year. For more information, please visit belmond.com/elencanto.com or email reservations.ele@belmond.com.