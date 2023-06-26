Organic Soup Kitchen Awarded a Congressional Award of Honor at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Distribution and Education Center

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, June 26, 2023:

Congressman Salud Carbajal and his team have awarded Organic Soup Kitchen with a Congressional Award of Honor. The award was presented at the official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of Organic Soup Kitchen’s new Distribution and Education Center. Also present at the ceremony were City of Santa Barbara Council Members; Kristen Sneddon, Oscar Gutierrez, and team, who recognize the importance of OSK’s important work in the community.

“We are honored to receive this award,” says Andrea Slaby, Chief Operating Officer. “Opening a second location has always been our vision, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our service and reach in the community.”

OSK’s second location at 126 Haley Street will be a hub for pick up, distribution and education. SoupMeals will continue to be handcrafted and packaged at the organization’s kitchen facility on Anacapa Street.

Organic Soup Kitchen is committed to organic food for all. Through education, advocacy and programs, the agency provides nutrition and food security to cancer patients, chronically ill and low income individuals throughout Santa Barbara county. The organization has served more than 1 million bowls of nutrient dense SoupMeals since 2009.

To learn more and support the expansion of nutrition and food security in Santa Barbara County, visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org.