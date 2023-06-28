The Graduating Indy Staff

Congratulations to UC Santa Barbara’s graduating class of 2023! We have had many amazing interns and writers who came to us from UCSB, and while we celebrate those who were only here for a short time, this week, the Indy staff is highlighting four new UCSB alumni who are still on the team.

Richelle Boyd

Richelle works as the Indy’s Marketing and Promotions Administrator. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English and Professional Writing in Journalism. She was on the dean’s list and received an excellence in scholarship and service award for the Department of English.

Anika Duncan

Anika works as the Indy’s Web Content Manager. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English. She graduated cum laude and was on the dean’s list.

Jenna Haut

Jenna has been writing for the Independent as a News Intern. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies, specializing in Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology, and Professional Writing in Journalism. She was recognized for academic excellence and was on the dean’s honor list.

Alexandra Goldberg

Alexandra works as the host and producer for The Indy: A Podcast. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Professional Writing in Journalism. She graduated summa cum laude, was on the dean’s honor list, and received the Ellen Reid Writing Award in the Writing Department.