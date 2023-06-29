Santa Barbara Arena Sports Is Fighting to Keep Earl Warren Rink for the Community

One of Santa Barbara’s best community resources for amateur athletics has got to be the rink hiding in the back corner of Earl Warren Showgrounds. That rink has housed a tightknit community of sports organizations for more than two decades. From roller hockey to lacrosse, and futsal to roller derby, a diverse community of no-profit organizations have used it as a safe space for everyone from at-risk youth to LGBTQ adults.

Well, that is, until a pickleball detonated in the center of it this week. Now, Santa Barbara Roller Hockey and its member groups are facing off against Dynamite Pickleball and its founders, Dave and Tracy Wilcox.

Santa Barbara Roller Hockey (SBRH), which was responsible for fundraising and building the rink in the late 1990s, has leased the land the rink occupies since it first opened. Just this week, the leadership of Earl Warren showgrounds — namely CEO Ben Sprague and his assistant Rosie Miranda — served SBRH an impossible ultimatum.

On June 8, Miranda informed SBRH that another group wanted to take over the rink’s lease when it expired June 30. SBRH, about to announce an expansion and rebranding as Santa Barbara Arena Sports, did not receive the details of the proposal until Monday, June 26.

SBRH was told the 501(c)3 organization must beat Dynamite Pickleball’s proposal by Friday, June 30. Reader, just in case you weren’t paying attention, that was just five days.

The proposal submitted by Dynamite Pickleball essentially excludes all other sports from using the space through increases in rent and renovations which will make the floor surface unusable for sports other than Pickleball.

In January 2023, Keith Severson, SBRH Board President, met with Sprague and Miranda in a meeting where SBRH agreed to make property improvements and form a new 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to arena sports. The purpose of Santa Barbara Arena Sports is to support community organizations using the rink. All of those conditions were met by SBRH. SBRH was told by Sprague that they had the full support of Earl Warren Showgrounds and there was no danger of the contract being discontinued.

About $20k was invested into the rink by way of protective netting, rink floor patchwork for user safety, new LED lighting, and security cameras to name a few. This was to all be completed by the end of SBRH’s lease on July 1. It was completed.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the proposal from the Wilcoxes and Dynamite Pickleball, a for-profit organization, comes after the Wilcoxes used SBRH and the rink to start their business. SBRH supported them in sharing the cost of painting pickleball lines on the rink surface and even offered an annual contract that equated to just $25 an hour when all the other renting partners paid double to four times that cost.

“We wanted to support the Wilcoxes any way we could. There was much discussion among our board that we were not charging enough, but we all finally agreed to invest in their program to help it be successful. We knew how hard it is to start a business,” said Keith Severson, SBRH president.

Unfortunately, Dynamite Pickleball quickly turned into a bad neighbor. Just six months into the contract, Pickleball came back to the SBRH board and stated they could not sustain the contract and wanted a restructured agreement to cut the costs in half. There were other issues regarding their use but SBRH board agreed to allow them out of their contract and pay half the amount.

“We wanted them to make it,” Severson said.

The Dynamite proposal and Earl Warren’s response is nothing less than a slap in the face to SBRH and the community organizations that rely on the rink.

The rink currently houses five different sports with players coming from communities ranging from Santa Maria to Ventura. It is the only rink between San Luis Obispo and Camarillo. The rink also has the distinction of bring the only arena in California to house so many diverse activities available for all community members.

Joga Futsal offers soccer instruction and play for all ages. The majority of youth players are Latinx and considered at-risk kids. Joga Futsal provides scholarships so kids can participate in a healthy, fun, and safe activity with the added benefit of keeping them off the streets.

“We have kids in need and always provide a safe space for them to come and play. We are beyond thankful for what SBRH created for our kids and the community. Without the SBRH rink we will not be able to support disadvantaged kids in the community,” said Willie Sims, president of Joga Futsal.

The rink also houses youth lacrosse programs. Box Lacrosse is a quicker version of field lacrosse and played in a floor hockey rink. According to Andrew Chalupa, program director for Hotshots Lacrosse, accessibility to the rink at Earl Warren has helped local coaches develop more fundamentally sound lacrosse players.

Box Lacrosse is now played in most cities across the country and is incredibly popular for youth, high school and adult players. There are Pro Leagues, Semi-Pro Lacrosse Leagues, high school and youth leagues.

“In the winter, we need the Rink because the kids need to be able to play somewhere where there is light after 5 p.m.,” said Chalupa.

“Most cities are trying to figure out ways to build facilities like the Rink at Earl Warren that are helpful to youth and high school programs, not take them away. It would be devastating to the lacrosse community to lose the Rink to Dynamite Pickleball.”

The Brawlin’ Betties Roller Derby team, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, have called Earl Warren Showgrounds home for more than 10 years. The Betties play flat track roller derby, a full-contact sport play on quad roller skates. While the Betties schedule their twice-weekly practices through SBRH, the league has not hosted a bout at Earl Warren since before 2017.

“Ben [Sprague] and Rosie [Miranda] have done everything in their power to ensure The Betties cannot schedule games. Pre-COVID, when we could even get them to speak to us, we were told we could schedule a date but if any other higher-paying event requested the same date, our event would be canceled,” said Kimberly Colvin, president of Mission City Roller Derby. “Now, the pair either ignore our communications entirely or Rosie sends a one-liner response telling us to ask again later.”

“It’s incredibly frustrating and disheartening. Our league, and this sport as a whole, is a safe place for people who may not fit in or feel comfortable in traditional sport environments. Our skaters are so diverse; BIPOC individuals; those who identify as trans, non-binary, and women; LGBTQIA+ individuals. We truly represent a diverse cross section of Santa Barbara,” she said. “To lose this rink space is devastating to our league. There simply isn’t another equivalent space for us.”

With the clock ticking, it appears that Dynamite Pickleball may succeed in severely damaging or even snuffing out a number of non-profit organizations dedicated to supporting underserved portions of the community if the Earl Warren board and community does not step in.

Santa Barbara Roller Hockey and all its partner organizations are urging the public to contact: Michael Flores, Deputy Secretary at the California Department of Food and Agriculture, at michael.flores@cdfa.ca.gov. Additionally, individuals can contact Salvatore Milazzo, president of the 19th District Agricultural Association board of directors at salvatore.milazzo@unionbank.com.

Keith Severson is president of Santa Barbara Arena Sports.