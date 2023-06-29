Indy Event

Indy Hops 2023

Thu Jun 29, 2023 | 12:01am

July 1 – July 31
1 Month. 9 Breweries. 12 Locations.

Indy Hops is back again! Join us for Santa Barbara’s month-long beer crawl hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent.

How it Works:

– From July 1 – July 31, visit all participating breweries and order a pint (or two!)
– When you order, get your Indy Hops Passport stamped
– Collect all the stamps throughout the month
– Bring your completed passport to our Indy Hops Passport Drop Party on Monday, July 31 from 5-7pm at Validation Ale to be entered to win gift cards from the participating breweries.

Download your Indy Hops Passport, pick it up at a participating brewery, or tear it out of the June 29 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent.

Participating Breweries

Validation Ale

102 E. Yanonali St., Santa Barbara

validationale.com

Rincon Brewery

205 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara

5065 Carpinteria Ave., Carpintera

rinconbrewery.com

Solvang Brewing Co.

1547 Mission Dr., Solvang

234 N H St., Lompoc

solvangbrewing.com

Institution Ale Co.

516 State St., Santa Barbara

institutionales.com

Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop

116 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara

lamadog.com

Island Brewing Company

5049 6th St., Carpinteria

islandbrewingcompany.com

M Special Brewing Company

6860 Cortona Dr., Goleta

mspecialbrewco.com

The Brewhouse

229 W Montecito St., Santa Barbara

sbbrewhouse.com

Centennial Beer Hall

5871 Hollister Ave., Goleta

centennialbeerhall.com

Thu Jun 29, 2023 | 08:20am
