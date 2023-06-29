Indy Hops 2023
July 1 – July 31
1 Month. 9 Breweries. 12 Locations.
Indy Hops is back again! Join us for Santa Barbara’s month-long beer crawl hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent.
How it Works:
– From July 1 – July 31, visit all participating breweries and order a pint (or two!)
– When you order, get your Indy Hops Passport stamped
– Collect all the stamps throughout the month
– Bring your completed passport to our Indy Hops Passport Drop Party on Monday, July 31 from 5-7pm at Validation Ale to be entered to win gift cards from the participating breweries.
Download your Indy Hops Passport, pick it up at a participating brewery, or tear it out of the June 29 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent.
Participating Breweries
Validation Ale
102 E. Yanonali St., Santa Barbara
Rincon Brewery
205 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara
5065 Carpinteria Ave., Carpintera
Solvang Brewing Co.
1547 Mission Dr., Solvang
234 N H St., Lompoc
Institution Ale Co.
516 State St., Santa Barbara
Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop
116 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara
Island Brewing Company
5049 6th St., Carpinteria
M Special Brewing Company
6860 Cortona Dr., Goleta
The Brewhouse
229 W Montecito St., Santa Barbara
Centennial Beer Hall
5871 Hollister Ave., Goleta
