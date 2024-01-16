Join the Santa Barbara Independent for a discussion with your Santa Barbara County District 3 Supervisor Candidates ahead of the March primary election.

Jerry Roberts, Newsmakers with JR and Nick Welsh, Executive Editor will be co-moderating a discussion among the District 3 Supervisor candidates: Joan Hartmann, Jenelle Osborne, and Frank Troise.

Monday, February 5, 6pm
Corque Hotel, 400 Alisal Rd., Solvang

Submit your questions for the candidates here.

Indy Staff

Wed Jan 17, 2024 | 01:06am
https://www.independent.com/2024/01/16/discussion-with-the-candidates-santa-barbara-county-supervisors-district-3/
