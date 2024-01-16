Discussion with the Candidates: Santa Barbara County Supervisors, District 3
Join the Santa Barbara Independent for a discussion with your Santa Barbara County District 3 Supervisor Candidates ahead of the March primary election.
Jerry Roberts, Newsmakers with JR and Nick Welsh, Executive Editor will be co-moderating a discussion among the District 3 Supervisor candidates: Joan Hartmann, Jenelle Osborne, and Frank Troise.
Monday, February 5, 6pm
Corque Hotel, 400 Alisal Rd., Solvang
