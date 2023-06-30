US Highway 101 / State Route 217 Bridge Replacement Projects in Goleta to Begin Next week

Two separate projects to replace the San Jose Creek Bridges on US 101 and State Route 217 near UC Santa Barbara in Goleta are scheduled to begin construction on Wednesday, July 5.

State Route 217 Project

The traveling public can expect a full overnight closure of State Route 217 on July 5 and July 6 from 10 pm to 6 am. This closure will allow for the installation of K-rail or protective barrier for highway workers. The following detours will be in place with signage to direct travelers:

Northbound SR 217 Detour

Sandspit Road to Moffett Place to James Fowler Road to Fairview Avenue to US Highway 101.

Southbound SR 217 Detour

US Highway 101 to Fairview Avenue to James Fowler Road to Moffett Place to Sandspit Road.

On Friday, July 7, the full closure will be lifted, and southbound SR 217 will be reduced to one lane before the Sandspit Road exit. This lane reduction will remain in place for the duration of the project. Two lanes will remain open on northbound SR 217.

There are signs in place notifying the traveling public of this work.

The existing four-lane bridge was constructed in 1963. The new bridge is designed to current standards and flood elevations.

The contractor for this $26 million project is M.C.M. Construction, Inc. of North Highlands, CA.

Bridge construction is expected to be complete in Summer 2025. A follow up plant establishment project will be complete in Fall 2027.

US 101 Project

The US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge project is located north of State Route 217. The northbound and southbound bridges will be demolished and replaced in separate phases. The highway will remain open during construction, but travelers will encounter lane closures.

During the overnight hours of July 5 and July 6, the contractor will close two northbound and two southbound lanes of US 101, leaving one lane open to traffic in each direction from 10 pm to 6 am.

The lanes will be reduced roughly 1,000 feet south of Patterson Avenue and roughly 500 feet north of the bridge. This will allow crews to install K-rail.

During these two nights, the US 101 on and off-ramps at Patterson Avenue will be closed in addition to the off-ramp to State Route 217.

On Friday, July 7, there will be two lanes of traffic open in each direction of US 101 instead of three.

This bridge was built in 1946 and widened in 1989. The new bridge will meet current design and safety criteria.

The contractor for this $20 million project is M.C.M. Construction, Inc. of North Highlands, CA. It is expected to be complete in June 2026.

San Jose Creek bridge

Travelers should allow extra time to reach their destinations during these projects to enhance infrastructure in the area.

The map below shows the location of these projects and their proximity to one another:

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter: @CaltransD5, Facebook: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) & Instagram: @Caltrans_D5.