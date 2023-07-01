ON Culture: Bright Stars, Artist Studio Tours, and Plenty to Smile About Coming our Way

This edition of ON Culture was originally emailed to subscribers on July 29, 2023. To receive Leslie Dinaberg’s arts newsletter in your inbox on Fridays, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

ON the Stage (Music)

Toad the Wet Sprocket | Credit: Courtesy

We’ve got so much great music coming our way, including all of the incredible Music Academy summer festival offerings; Jimmy Webb, Graham Nash, and the Cowboy Junkies at the Lobero (respectively, July 13, 15-16, and 21); and Neil Young, Little Big Town, and Jason Mraz (respectively July 7, 15, and 21 at the Santa Barbara Bowl), as well as the recent announcement that Daniel Caesar is coming to the Bowl on September 23, as part of his Superpowers World Tour. His latest album Never Enough debuted at #2 on Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart and features singles “Do You Like Me?” “Let Me Go,” and “Valentina,” as well as the viral hit song “Always.” It was also just announced that the bearded wonders of ZZ Top are coming our way in the fall (October 20) at the Arlington Theatre, with tickets on sale here. Also heading to the Arlington is Wilco (October 13), whose keyboardist Mikael Jorgensen happens to live in Ojai and happened to give a great artist talk at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art this spring.



But even with all of the richness in Santa Barbara, it’s nice to get away sometimes, too. With that in mind, Joe Woodard has a nice story about the summer sets coming to Ojai’s Libbey Bowl, including (and this is just the first part of July): The Gin Blossoms (July 1), Toad the Wet Sprocket (July 5), Lyle Lovett (July 7), and Dishwalla with the Smithereens (July 8). Speaking of Toad, a friend shared this lovely story about the generosity of lead singer (and Santa Barbara’s own) Glenn Phillips. I love to hear that supremely talented people are also GOOD people, don’t you?

The free summer concert series starts July 6 at Chase Palm Park. | Credit: Courtesy

The Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation FREE Summer Concert Series also starts up next week, with Paradise Kings playing on July 6 at 6 p.m. at Chase Palm Park, followed by (same time, same place) The Molly Ringwald Project on July 13, Captain Cardiac & the Coronaries on July 20, and Mezcal Martini on July 27.

ON The Page

A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende | Credit: Courtesy

Looking for a delicious summer read? Isabel Allende’s A Long Petal of the Sea has been selected as the Santa Barbara Reads book for this year. Every year, the Santa Barbara Public Library selects a book and encourages all of us to read it together, with several events that allow further exploration of the book’s theme. This year’s selection is an epic novel spanning decades and crossing continents for the journey of two young people as they flee the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War in search of a place to call home. The New York Times Book Review said it was “One of the most richly imagined portrayals of the Spanish Civil War to date, and one of the strongest and most affecting works in [Isabel Allende’s] long career.” I can’t wait to dive in.



The Santa Barbara Writers Conference just ended, but its positive vibes continue to reverberate. Check out my colleague Nathan Vived’s essay about his first experience at the conference, as well as our Poet Laureate Melinda Palacio’s column about coming full circle at the writers conference. And for another peek, I also have stories here and here.

ON The (Big) Screen

The Innocent, directed by Louis Garrel | Credit: Courtesy

Keep an eye out for our story on the French Wave Film Festival coming our way from Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Riviera Theatre July 14-20. There are 11 new French films, all critically revered, including: Diary of a Fleeting Affair, Final Cut, The Innocent, More than Ever, Mother and Son, The Night of the 12th, Pacifiction, The Passengers of the Night, Revoir Paris, Scarlet, and The Young Imam.

ON The Walls

“Serpentes” is one example of the fabulous creativity coming out of the mind of artist Tal Avitzur. | Credit: Courtesy

Next weekend marks the first Uptown Studio Artists tour — featuring artists Tal Avitzur (who organized it), Macduff Everton, Eric Saint Georges, Laurie Gross, Mary Heebner, Sol Hill, Daniel Elmer Landman, Becca Licha, Margaret Matson, and Nurit Ruckenstein — on July 8. Colette Victorino’s got the scoop here.



Also worth marking your calendars for is the annual Labor Day Weekend Santa Barbara Studio Artists Tour, with this year’s featured artists including Marilyn McRae (Paper Art), Susan Tibbles (Paintings & Assemblage), Francine Kirsch (Sculpture), Cathy Quiel (Watercolors), Peggy Ferris (Abstract Art), Ann Shelton Beth (Landscape Paintings), and Gerry Winant (Landscape Paintings).

ON The Calendar

Lottie Arnold, Audrey Cizran and Julia Mae Abrams in Bright Star. | Credit: Courtesy

I can’t wait to see Bright Star, opening on July 7 at Solvang Festival Theatre. Running through July 23, this Tony Award–nominated musical — written by none other than Steve Martin (a sometimes S.B. resident) and Edie Brickell — features toe-tapping bluegrass and incredible true events that take us on a journey along the Blue Ridge Mountains.



For a complete calendar of events this week and beyond, visit independent.com/events.