The Santa Barbara Public Library performs a great function in our community. I am sorry to see that it has removed so many books over the recent years. Libraries and their staff contribute greatly to our culture and I want to praise their hard work. Especially helpful to me is the thoughtful section called “Staff Picks,” where books are recommended. I often choose these books.

Lately one staff member, not identified, selected one of the best books I have ever read, which I otherwise might not have noticed: Papyrus: The Invention of Books in the Ancient World, by Irene Vallejo, a Spanish author. I have recommended it to family and friends, some of whom are Spanish, so the recommendation went to Madrid as well.

I followed Papyrus by another staff pick, Influence (revised edition): The Psychology of Persuasion. By Robert B. Cialdini, Ph.D. The library continues to enrich my life, and I hope I can be forgiven for my overdue status. I am returning them. And many thanks to the staff who pick books to recommend.