News Release (Santa Barbara County) – State Route 246 Closure in Solvang for Independence Day Parade

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY– The public will encounter a road closure during the Independence Day Parade in Solvang on Tuesday, July 4 from 10 am to 1 pm in the following location:

State Route 246 (Mission Drive) will be closed in both directions from Fifth Street to Pine Street.

Eastbound and westbound traffic from SR 246 (Mission Drive) can instead travel north at 5th Street (or Pine Street) and detour through Laurel Ave.

Signage will be in place notifying the public of these road closures.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/