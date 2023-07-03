Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Host 4th of July BBQ and Raffle Bringing Joy to Homeless Guests

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is excited to announce its upcoming annual 4th of July BBQ and Raffle event, which provides a celebration and support for individuals experiencing homelessness in our community. The event will take place on the holiday (from 3-5 p.m.) bringing together volunteers to create an inclusive and festive atmosphere for our homeless guests.

With a commitment to spreading love and compassion, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is dedicated to ensuring that everyone in our community feels valued and cared for. The 4th of July BBQ will feature a mouthwatering feast prepared with love by talented men in the Mission’s 12-month Residential Treatment Program. Grilled favorites, savory sides, and delicious desserts will be served, offering a memorable dining experience for homeless guests. This special meal provides nourishment and a reminder of the joy and comfort that can be found in moments of togetherness.

In addition to the BBQ, the event will feature an exciting raffle, providing an opportunity for homeless guests to win valuable prizes generously donated by the supportive Rescue Mission Women’s Auxiliary. From essential items to gift cards, the raffle prizes aim to empower and inspire guests, encouraging them on their journey toward healing and independence. The raffle creates an atmosphere of excitement, fostering a sense of hope and possibility for homeless guests.

Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission, shared, “The annual 4th of July BBQ and Raffle is a testament to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s mission of providing hope, healing, and transformation to individuals experiencing homelessness. By coming together and celebrating the spirit of independence, we strive to create an environment of inclusivity, reminding our homeless guests that they are valued members of our community.”

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

Established in 1965, this 501(c)(3) organization brings physical, emotional, educational, and spiritual resources to those in need. It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and accommodations to homeless guests 365 days a year. It operates the longest and largest drug and alcohol treatment program on California’s Central Coast. The Mission offers men’s and women’s 12-month residential recovery, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction, and job skills training. Its residential drug and alcohol program has won regional and national recognition for its extraordinary effectiveness. The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission receives no government funding.

For more information, please contact:

Rebecca M. Weber, Director of Communications

805-966-1316 ext. 105, rweber@sbrm.org

Cell 805.705.1076