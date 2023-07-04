The Home Page

Credit: Sarah Sinclair
By
Tue Jul 04, 2023
Credit: Sarah Sinclair

We’re feeling the summer vacay vibes right here in Santa Barbara this week with warmer weather, festivities galore, and jacarandas, dahlias, and bougainvillea blooming like crazy. I’m itching to get out and play in the sunshine, so it’s a short and sweet newsletter today. Whether you’re spending it in the garden, at home, at the beach, or afar, enjoy your Fourth of July weekend, including your “Independent‘s Day” festivities. (I couldn’t resist.)

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

PS: A PSA from Scout … Please, please, please don’t shoot off those rogue fireworks. Keep your celebrations sane and your pups safe, peeps!

Tue Jul 04, 2023 | 23:36pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/07/04/the-home-page-red-white-and-blooms/

Sarah Sinclair

Advertising Director

