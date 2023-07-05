Buellton-Born Fig Mountain Scores in the Crushies

Credit: Courtesy

Figueroa Mountain Brewing has been crushing it for years with their clever and appealing label and can designs, and now they have four international Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS) to show for it.

Their awards, announced recently at the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, TN, included four wins (two Global and two Gold). The Global Crushie awards were for the Core Lineup Series (Best Can Design / Best Beer Series), and their Rebrand (Best Creative Branding / Best Brewery Rebrand); with Gold Crushies awarded for the Shandy Series (Best Can Design / Best Beer Series), and the Hoppy Poppy IPA (Best Bottle Design).

Figueroa Mountain Brewing has worked with Blindtiger Design since Jim and Jaime Dietenhofer started conceiving of the Buellton–based brewery (it was officially established in 2010), and regionally inspired, beer-specific artwork has always been at the core of the brand, with illustrations inspired by the Central Coast.

The Seattle–based agency, which specializes in craft beverages, worked on the rebrand rollout as well as the creation of the new Santa Barbara shandy series featuring local fruit, with featured flavors and designs including citrus, watermelon, mango lemonade, and hibiscus lime.

Figuroa Mountain Brewing’s rebrand | Credit: Courtesy

The Blindtiger website states, “This updated brand marks a new chapter in Figueroa Mountain’s history, while staying true to their past.”

“It was important for us to show our Fig Fam that although our look has been updated, our values haven’t changed,” says Jaime Dietenhofer, President of Figueroa Mountain Brewery, “we’re still evolving, still pushing forward, and still independent.”

A wide range of entries for CBMAS were received from every region of the world, said the organizers. “We were so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation, and caliber of marketing displayed in entries this year in every category,” says CBMAS Co-Founder Jim McCune, “More than 600 industry professional judges from around the world had their work cut out for them this year!”

Figuroa Mountain Brewing’s Santa Barbara Shandy cans | Credit: Courtesy

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards was established in 2019 to give recognition to the best of the best in the marketing realm of the brewing industry. With categories that range from the “Best Can Design” to “Coolest Taproom,” and “Best Website Design” to “Best Original Videos,” there’s an opportunity to showcase the best work in every area of marketing in the brewing industry.