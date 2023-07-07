Westmont Baseball Coach Tyler LaTorre Named NAIA Coach of the Year

LaTorre Led the Warriors to a 48-9 Record and a National Championship in His First Season

After leading his team to the first National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Championship in program history Westmont baseball coach Tyler LaTorre has been named the Rawlings-NAIA Coach of the Year.

In his first year at the helm of the Westmont Baseball Program, LaTorre led the Warriors to a 48-9 overall record this season, which culminated in a 7-6 victory over Lewis & Clark State in the 66th Avista NAIA World Series.

LaTorre came to Westmont from Sacramento State where he served as pitching and catching coach. He also previously coached at San Jose State and San Francisco State. While at San Jose State, LaTorre was honored as both the 2018 San Jose Assistant Coach of the Year and the 2019 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Coach of the Year.

The NAIA National Coach of the Year is voted on by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association (BCA) Executive Committee and NAIA-BCA Past Presidents. To be eligible, a head coach must be selected as conference coach of the year, or lead their team to the NAIA Baseball World Series.

Westmont baseball, along with the rest of its athletic programs, will be moving up to NCAA Division 2 next season after back-to-back appearances in the NAIA World Series.