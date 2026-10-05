The victim of a Sunday-evening shooting on Santa Barbara’s Westside is out of the hospital while the suspect remains at large, police said on Monday.

At about 5:30 p.m. on October 4, Santa Barbara Police dispatch received multiple calls reporting a single gunshot heard on San Pascual Street between West De la Guerra and Canon Perdido streets and that an adult with a gunshot wound was being taken to Cottage Hospital by an acquaintance.

SBPD officers were dispatched to both the hospital to interview the victim and the scene of the incident on San Pascual Street, where they were joined by detectives. San Pascual Street was cordoned off with crime scene tape on Sunday evening while detectives collected evidence. The street has since been reopened.

According to SBPD Commander Ben Ahrens, the victim spent about four hours in the hospital before being released from care in the early hours of Monday morning.

Commander Ahrens said that detectives are actively working on the case and that he isn’t at liberty to share many details in order to “keep the integrity of the investigation.”

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made and there is not enough information to determine whether or not the incident was gang related. Police believe that the incident was isolated and there is no current threat to the public.